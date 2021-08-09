Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Konstantin Evdokimov
@constantinevdokimov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yekaterinburg, Russia
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
yekaterinburg
russia
strap
watch
craft
leather
HD Black Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
luch
Vintage Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
spool of thread
HD Wood Wallpapers
wallet
HD White Wallpapers
diary
text
wristwatch
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Metro
155 photos
· Curated by Mavyn Design
metro
building
HD City Wallpapers
Street Life Photowalk
856 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures