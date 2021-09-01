Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephen Andrews
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
19d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
equipment
labor
labour
heart rate
childbirth
medical
hospital
ultrasound
scan
graph
delivery
display
monitor
electronics
HD Screen Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Seasons.
178 photos
· Curated by Azucena Corrales
season
outdoor
Women Images & Pictures
Surf
83 photos
· Curated by Alfie Hayward
surf
outdoor
sea
Wonderland
23 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images