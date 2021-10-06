Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eric Prouzet
@eprouzet
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Étel, France
Published
on
October 6, 2021
FUJIFILM, X100F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ferns with water background
Related tags
étel
france
Cover Photos & Images
HQ Background Images
ferns
Water Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
land
fern
moss
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Public domain images
Related collections
Background
19,468 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Food
241 photos
· Curated by Florian Klien
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plate
Summer Tones
155 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures