Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pond Juprasong
@pondjup
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Harrods cafe, Rama I Road, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok, Siam
Published
on
January 17, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
harrods cafe
rama i road
pathum wan
pathum wan district
bangkok
siam
Brown Backgrounds
cream
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
creme
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
HD Purple Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Christmas
314 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Orange is the new black
117 photos
· Curated by Veronica di Biasio
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
Plant life
545 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Life Images & Photos
plant
Flower Images