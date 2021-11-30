Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Steven Van Elk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Newfields, North Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Published
29d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
White Flowers surrounded by Green Leaves with White Spots
Related tags
newfields
north michigan road
indianapolis
in
usa
Flower Images
greenhouse
indianapolis museum of art
ima
oldfields
Flower Images
plants
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
home decor
outdoors
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
blossom
crowd
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #183: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
Scenic
111 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
scenic
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Interesting Doors
117 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
door
HD Windows Wallpapers
building