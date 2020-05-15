Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Samuel Ryde
@samuelryde
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chernobyl, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The largest radar on earth. That never worked.
Related tags
chernobyl
kyiv oblast
ukraine
building
soviet
urban decay
ussr
radar
exclusion zone
abandoned
super building
HD Blue Wallpapers
utility pole
cable
construction
architecture
power lines
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
CouchDM background set #architecture
107 photos
· Curated by Mikel Azkolain
HQ Background Images
architecture
building
formes
443 photos
· Curated by mi ab
forme
Texture Backgrounds
wall
You Should Smile More
60 photos
· Curated by Cole Spot
Light Backgrounds
architecture
building