Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karl Hörnfeldt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Åhus, Sweden
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Woman looking at cows
Related tags
åhus
sweden
Cow Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
cattle
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
Nature Images
bull
field
grassland
countryside
rural
pasture
farm
Free stock photos
Related collections
Fantasy and Magic Aesthetic
440 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
fantasy
magic
People Images & Pictures
Jewelry
103 photos
· Curated by Liz Fisher
jewelry
hand
People Images & Pictures
thanksgiving
35 photos
· Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures