Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alin Andersen
@onixion
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bern, Switzerland
Published
on
August 12, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bern
switzerland
building
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
architecture
downtown
neighborhood
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
road
monastery
housing
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
street
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #92: Ello Team
8 photos
· Curated by Ello Team
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Workspace
93 photos
· Curated by Vicky Potts
workspace
desk
work
Minimal
592 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images