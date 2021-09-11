Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sreenivas
@sree97
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Butterfly
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
insect
Butterfly Images
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
urban birds
mumbai
butterfly on flower
plant
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
blossom
Flower Images
pollen
andrena
hornet
wasp
Backgrounds
Related collections
books
350 photos · Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
letter
HD Grey Wallpapers
Outdoors and loving it
99 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Atmospheric
68 photos · Curated by Anas Kassas
atmospheric
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers