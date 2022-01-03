Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manish Patel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bastar, Chhattisgarh, India
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 200D II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Monkey
Related tags
chhattisgarh
bastar
india
Monkey Images
monkey in tree
monkey face
Tree Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
baboon
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Sad Person, Mad or Angry; Negative Emotions in General
287 photos
· Curated by Macey Bernstein
Sad Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Weddings
77 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers