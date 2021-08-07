Go to Antonio Rull's profile
@antoniorull
Download free
grey concrete statue in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bukkōji Temple, 397 新開町 Shimogyo Ward, Kioto, Prefectura de Kioto, Japón
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Tokyo
73 photos · Curated by Fanny Delahaye
tokyo
japan
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking