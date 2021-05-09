Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marjorie Manfré
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Marseille, France
Published
on
May 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Little palm trees with wall background during golden hour.
Related tags
marseille
france
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
wall background
neutral
Summer Images & Pictures
golden hour
sunlight
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
arecaceae
agavaceae
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
+ Neutrals
9 photos
· Curated by LP Photos
neutral
interior
tone
Modern - Floral.
126 photos
· Curated by Soph
HD Floral Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Beach House
169 photos
· Curated by Jayne Slingsby
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sports Images