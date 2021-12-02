Go to HengYao Tang's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Roasted chicken thigh seasoned with dried herbs and dripping juice.

Related collections

Tokyo
73 photos · Curated by Fanny Delahaye
tokyo
japan
building
Flatlays
95 photos · Curated by Melissa Brookman
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking