Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Angel Balashev
@angelbalashev
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stara Planina, Bulgaria
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A photo of a mysterious misty autumn bare forest.
Related tags
stara planina
bulgaria
Nature Images
fog
sadness
Landscape Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
moody
desaturated
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
cloudy
Sad Images
bare trees
foggy forest
bulgarian nature
Scary Images & Pictures
cold
miserable
mysterious
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Textures
1,726 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Urban Exploration
235 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers