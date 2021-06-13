Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
rotekirsche20
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
path
walkway
flagstone
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
home decor
wall
staircase
pavement
sidewalk
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Earth Day 2021
48 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Earth Images & Pictures
human
plastic pollution
Introspection
37 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos
· Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers