I was in the office when I saw a big thunderstorm from my window. everyone was tensed that what will happen now but I got excited and took my camera go out and start clicking pictures and time-lapse of the clouds. I never saw this type of thunderstorm in my life the way clouds were reacting was really awesome. After clicking pictures I packed my bag and come downstairs to pick up my car and go home but in the parking, this guy was working I asked him can I click one picture of you he said yes and instead of one I clicked 100 photos of him. this is my story thanks a lot.