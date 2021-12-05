Go to Lukas Marti's profile
@luks_20
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Oeschinensee, Kandersteg, Schweiz
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

kandersteg
oeschinensee
schweiz
mountain lake
swiss alps
Nature Images
outdoors
slope
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
peak
mountain range
land
HD Water Wallpapers
Free images

Related collections

Blurrrr
387 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
blurrrr
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking