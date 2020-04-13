Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aaron Hernandez
@aarrroonn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Louise, Canada
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter wonderland
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lake louise
canada
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
mountain range
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
ice
peak
People Images & Pictures
human
glacier
HD Scenery Wallpapers
avalanche
Winter Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Minimalist
85 photos · Curated by Luky Wiranda
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
building
Pugs
46 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Pug Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
Memories of europe
76 photos · Curated by Liz H
europe
building
HD City Wallpapers