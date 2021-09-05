Peace of mind vs anxiety https://youtu.be/nEazScFsbMk This video is for myself and whoever it resonates with. I hope whoever does watch this is on their path in life and that they find peace of mind in that path. Stay strong and awake, forget your fears. Also, this is a time lapse from several days of me working in my free time before I go to my full time job. I am building my first compost bin in a step towards living as clean as possible. This is a step followed by many steps and lead by many steps before this. My goal is to undo the pain and stress I caused to this earth and all the living creatures on it. This project brought me great happiness and satisfaction for many reasons. I’m proud of myself for building this and the way I built it enjoying every moment of the build being present with myself and the project in the moment. No expectations of any results just to be there building. - Phil ModCatShop