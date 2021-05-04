Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexandr Rusnac
@one_try
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 4, 2021
SM-G965F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
macro plants
macro flower
leaves
Spring Images & Pictures
macro nature
Nature Images
ice
outdoors
frost
Public domain images
Related collections
Study
752 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
study
work
Website Backgrounds
Shadows & Silhouettes
272 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
Celestial
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
celestial
Star Images
night