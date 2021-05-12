Go to Jeremy Bezanger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
beige concrete tower under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Tel Aviv, Israel

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

building
architecture
street
tel aviv
jaffa
israel
sunny
HD City Wallpapers
middle east
urban
warm
HD Blue Wallpapers
monument
pillar
column
obelisk
tower
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Purple
86 photos · Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
night
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking