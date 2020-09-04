Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Food Photographer David Fedulov
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Scallops on ice
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
scallops
soy sauce
ice
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
produce
sprout
bean sprout
bowl
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food & Drink
410 photos · Curated by Zenpic
drink
Food Images & Pictures
glass
Consumptions
349 photos · Curated by CreatingWithIris
consumption
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Food & Drink
374 photos · Curated by Bethany Buckley
drink
Food Images & Pictures
dessert