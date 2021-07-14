Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elia Pellegrini
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
sitting
female
apparel
clothing
robe
gown
fashion
evening dress
Women Images & Pictures
photography
photo
rock
Nature Images
outdoors
finger
portrait
face
Public domain images
Related collections
Couture
1,079 photos
· Curated by Mel Hammer
couture
Women Images & Pictures
human
Stories on the Rocks
193 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
rock
human
female
Aesthet
632 photos
· Curated by Milya Nagieva
aesthet
HD Art Wallpapers
painting