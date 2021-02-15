Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Peter Schulz
@visionaryconcepts
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Athens, Greece
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mural on a deserted street in Athens
Related tags
athens
greece
HD Grey Wallpapers
mural
street art
empty street
early morning
light pole
black & white
wall art
walkway
path
pavement
sidewalk
flagstone
cobblestone
cafe
restaurant
railing
human
Free pictures
Related collections
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Great Outdoors
443 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
Collection #128: Canva
8 photos
· Curated by Canva
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers