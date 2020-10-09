Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aviana Dimanche
@ag_dimanche
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
PENTAX, K-r
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A Red bunch of lilies with dew drops
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Red Wallpapers
Flower Images
dew drops
plant
pollen
blossom
geranium
Free stock photos
Related collections
School Aesthetic
115 photos · Curated by Hannah Mosbacker
school
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Ramadan (2021)
36 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
ramadan
ramzan
iftar
health
170 photos · Curated by Phoebe Horner
Health Images
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds