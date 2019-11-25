A plastic balloon I cleaned off the beach during a recent trip. Single use plastic balloons are a serious threat to seabirds, sea turtles, and other marine species that can mistake these soft plastics for food. The balloon strings can also entangle marine life, making it difficult to survive in the wild. Please find other ways to celebrate special occasions than releasing these plastics into our environment. Follow on Instagram @wildlife_by_yuri, and find more free plastic pollution photos at: https://www.wildlifebyyuri.com/free-ocean-photography