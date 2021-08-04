Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Serres d'Auteuil, France
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
petal
Flower Images
blossom
hibiscus
acanthaceae
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #100: Khoi Vinh
9 photos
· Curated by Khoi Vinh
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Deer & Friends
81 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
Deer Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Visual Assets for Marketers
47 photos
· Curated by HubSpot
human
Website Backgrounds
business