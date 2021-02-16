Go to Greg Althoff's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and green mountains under white clouds
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Golden, CO, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Shot in Colorado on a cold winter day.

Related collections

Pathways
25 photos · Curated by Stuart Doughty
pathway
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Travel
433 photos · Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Add Typography!
524 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
Flower Images
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking