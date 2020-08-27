Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sam Moqadam
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Karaj, Alborz Province, Iran
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Environment
39 photos
· Curated by Hazhin Roshanysefat
environment
building
HD Wallpapers
OT-DevOps
6 photos
· Curated by Christopher Sauvageau
ot-devop
building
partner
Leaders
71 photos
· Curated by Melissa Lupo
leader
building
indoor