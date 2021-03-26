Go to Sam LaRussa's profile
@blueshift12
Download free
white wind turbines on brown field under blue sky during daytime
white wind turbines on brown field under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

A group of wind turbines in west Texas in spring of 2019.

Related collections

Women
1,514 photos · Curated by Joselyn Miranda
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Coffee
39 photos · Curated by Danielle MacInnes
Coffee Images
drink
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking