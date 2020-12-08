Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sarah
@sarahlmb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
York, UK
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Ivy, Christmas, Entrance, Door
Related tags
york
uk
christmas decor
Christmas Images
holiday decor
shop
window display
building
architecture
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
Christmas
77 photos
· Curated by Lauren Jolicoeur
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers
XMAS
87 photos
· Curated by Jeannie Ding
xma
ornament
plant
Christmas ~Ash~
245 photos
· Curated by Ashley Perry
Christmas Images
Light Backgrounds
festive