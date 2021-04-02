Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Steve Payne
@mrpayney
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Louise, AB, Canada
Published
on
April 2, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lake Louise's Shoreline Trail in winter
Related tags
lake louise
canada
ab
HD Snow Wallpapers
banff national park
alberta
lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
Nature Images
outdoors
pine
vegetation
conifer
ice
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Night Sky
803 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
night
Star Images
outdoor
Focus, Focus, FOCUS
84 photos
· Curated by RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
united state
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images