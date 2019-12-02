Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Magnus Östberg
@magnusostberg
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Långanäsasjön, Eksjö, Sverige
Published
on
December 2, 2019
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ducks freezing in a moon shattered winter lake.
Related tags
långanäsasjön
eksjö
sverige
lake
dawn
Sunset Images & Pictures
crescent moon
Moon Images & Pictures
crescent
ducks
duck
Winter Images & Pictures
evening
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
waterfront
pier
port
Free images
Related collections
Halloween - Ditch
91 photos
· Curated by Tobias Sturt
outdoor
evening
tarmac
birds
517 photos
· Curated by Avarose Hannah
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
lua
31 photos
· Curated by Mariana Ferrari
lua
plant
Flower Images