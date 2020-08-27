Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
jojo (sharemyfoodd) ◡̈
@jojoyuen
Download free
Share
Info
Ohms Cafe & Bar, 荷李活道太平山香港
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
peach iced tea (right) and cocoa oat milk (left).
Related collections
Superior Interior
58 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
interior
indoor
room
Autumn
197 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora
Red passion
832 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Red Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Related tags
juice
beverage
drink
cafe
smoothie
ohms cafe & bar
荷李活道太平山香港
restaurant
milkshake
milk
ohms cafe and bar
ohms
hollywood road
drinks
hong kong
cafe drinks
cocoa drink
peach iced tea
cafeteria
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images