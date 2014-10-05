Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mikael Kristenson
@mikael_k
Download free
Published on
October 5, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Leaves on lawn
Share
Info
Related collections
Loading...
35 photos
· Curated by Patricia Rodríguez
loading
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
October Plants
29 photos
· Curated by Adaeze Anaebonam
october
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
wallpaper
1,949 photos
· Curated by spear spear
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
Grass Backgrounds
ornament
HD Autumn Wallpapers
lawn
Fall Images & Pictures
topdown
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Yellow Wallpapers
carpet
home decor
plant
flora
turf
Nature Images
birds-eye
ground
Public domain images