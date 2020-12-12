Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hanna Balan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
abies
fir
ornament
Free pictures
Related collections
Traditional Christmas
15 photos
· Curated by Sarah Sutter
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
plant
christmas
420 photos
· Curated by Marta Laura
Christmas Images
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
Święta
475 photos
· Curated by Aga Olej
swietum
plant
Food Images & Pictures