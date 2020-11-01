Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ian Branch
@thebranches
Download free
Share
Info
Keswick, UK
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
keswick
rock
uk
outdoors
lake district
Nature Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Model
537 photos
· Curated by Tia Jones
model
People Images & Pictures
human
One
67 photos
· Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #58: Tobias Lütke
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias Lütke
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation