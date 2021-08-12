Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
A65 Design
@huutin23
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 12, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-LX100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
staircase
floor
flooring
walkway
path
tile
indoors
room
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #134: Free Music Archive
10 photos
· Curated by Free Music Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
wildlife
Work
373 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
work
Website Backgrounds
business
building
166 photos
· Curated by tailly zhang
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers