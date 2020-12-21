Go to Lexy Lammerink's profile
Available for hire
Download free
silver and gold beaded necklace
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Fashion
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Private
307 photos · Curated by Hsin Yin Chang
private
Book Images & Photos
building
Jewels
7 photos · Curated by Agence Mes douces creations
jewel
accessory
jewelry
Jewelry
1 photo · Curated by Alexina Federhen
jewelry
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking