Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michael Herren
@mdherren
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Botany
14 photos
· Curated by Sávio Coutinho
botany
Flower Images
plant
LuciBz2z
26 photos
· Curated by Lucia Fidalgo
lucibz2z
invertebrate
insect
Climate change
79 photos
· Curated by Ayana Belk
climate change
climate
human
Related tags
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
apidae
honey bee
plant
bumblebee
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
daisies
daisy
aster
HD Pink Wallpapers
bug
sting
Nature Images
bloom
botany
Public domain images