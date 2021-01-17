Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joe Dudeck
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bethlehem, PA, USA
Published
on
January 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bethlehem
pa
usa
tower
factory
steel
steel structure
old factory
manufacturing
abandoned
abandoned building
smokestack
metal stairs
stairs
manufacturing plant
pennsylvania
building
architecture
Lighthouse Pictures & Images
beacon
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food for Thought
104 photos
· Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Collection #176: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Birds Images
Roads
97 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway