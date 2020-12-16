Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Franco Antonio Giovanella
@francogio
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Jaraguá do Sul - SC, Brasil
Published
on
December 16, 2020
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
apples, lychees and mint leaves on a green background
Related tags
jaraguá do sul - sc
brasil
Food Images & Pictures
Apple Images & Photos
vegan
juice
lychee
leaves
mint
Leaf Backgrounds
Fruits Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
sun light
shadows
cardboard
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
food
45 photos
· Curated by Marina Voitsehovskaya
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Fruits&Veggies Isolated
271 photos
· Curated by Maria Dimoliou
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Country - Folklore
85 photos
· Curated by Maddie Jane
country
plant
outdoor