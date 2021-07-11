Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Istvan Hernek
@origamiaround
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Szeged, Magyarország
Published
on
July 11, 2021
NIKON D60
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Japanese maple
Related tags
szeged
magyarország
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
maple
vegetation
outdoors
maple leaf
Free pictures
Related collections
InSHAPE
739 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Unsplash Top 25: 25 Most Downloaded Photos of 2018 | Q1
21 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers