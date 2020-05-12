Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Olesya Blinskaya
@olesya24
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
blueberry
vegetation
cherry
Free images
Related collections
Computers, Phones, and Tech
136 photos
· Curated by Brittany Botti
HD Phone Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
228 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling
DECO-HOME
94 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
deco-home
plant
interior