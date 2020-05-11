Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gary Butterfield
@garybpt
Download free
Share
Info
Leeds, UK
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The lone walker under lockdown.
Related collections
Urban
174 photos
· Curated by Gary Butterfield
urban
building
architecture
A Logical Proposition
15 photos
· Curated by James Underwood
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
actor
Summer 2020 COVID
28 photos
· Curated by Macro Global
Summer Images & Pictures
covid
coronavirus
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
pedestrian
human
road
HD City Wallpapers
town
street
urban
building
leeds
uk
metropolis
tarmac
asphalt
handrail
banister
neighborhood
path
alleyway
alley
Free pictures