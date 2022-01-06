Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pink Petals
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Studio Albeli, Jaipur, India
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS M50m2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Colours to adorn
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
studio albeli
jaipur
india
#studioalbeli #albeli #naturalresin
bead
accessory
accessories
ornament
jewelry
bead necklace
necklace
Backgrounds
Related collections
Spring + Easter
130 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
Easter Images
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Moody Landscapes
37 photos · Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Feminine
51 photos · Curated by Aubrey Bray
feminine
Flower Images
plant