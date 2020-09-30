Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Large American Flag suspended from a crane at I-75 in Dayton, OH
Related collections
Attractions etc
83 photos
· Curated by Roger Starnes Sr
outdoor
plant
building
Flags
10 photos
· Curated by Roger Starnes Sr
Flag Images & Pictures
symbol
American Flag Images
Two
401 photos
· Curated by Theresa Toia
two
building
architecture
Related tags
symbol
Flag Images & Pictures
American Flag Images
HD Red Wallpapers