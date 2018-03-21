Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
James Bold
@jamesbold
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
March 21, 2018
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Stunning wedding bouquet by a talented florist
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
bouquet
decor
bride
Wedding Backgrounds
petals
leaves
interior
HD Floral Wallpapers
daisy
florist
Flower Images
blossom
plant
ornament
flora
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
HD Art Wallpapers
graphic design
Free stock photos
Related collections
Wedding Site
63 photos · Curated by Michelle Cruz
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
Flower Images
Wakil Ahmad
237 photos · Curated by Wakil Ahmad
plant
outdoor
flora
beauty
13 photos · Curated by ezira magomadova
beauty
Flower Images
plant