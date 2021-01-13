Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jessica Delp
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ring on white background
Related tags
ring
engagement
marriage
jewelry
HD Simple Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
vase
pottery
jar
Brown Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
home decor
Leaf Backgrounds
furniture
tabletop
linen
Nature Images
potted plant
Flower Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #100: Khoi Vinh
9 photos
· Curated by Khoi Vinh
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Minimalist
125 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Bridges
22 photos
· Curated by Devin Fernandez
bridge
building
river