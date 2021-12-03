Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
CHUTTERSNAP
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-9M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
ivy
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Flower Images
blossom
pottery
jar
vase
potted plant
planter
Backgrounds
Related collections
Background bright
132 photos · Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Facial Recognition
1,809 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
The View from In Here
444 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
view
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers